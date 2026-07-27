AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye, Bills, Jaguars, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR coach Drew Terrell said that WR Keon Coleman has been great since he took over as the position coach this off-season.

“I told him when he got here, ‘I don’t care whatever narrative has been devised about you,'” Terrell said, via Buffalo News. “A lot of that is your fault. Things you’ve brought on yourself. You can’t look at it as a victim. You’ve got to take whatever it is on the chin and do your best every day. Ever since I’ve gotten here, he’s been lights out.”

Terrell hasn’t given up on Coleman and still believes that he’s got a ton of potential with his best football ahead of him.

“He’s a blank canvas,” Terrell added. “I think he’s misunderstood, in a way. Keon is one of the smartest football players I’ve ever been around, especially at the receiver position. He knows exactly what he’s supposed to be doing, what guys around him are supposed to be doing. Conceptually what we’re trying to get done. Attacking leverage. Playing fast. What Josh is looking at. Where he’s going through his progression. He is ultra-football aware. … He can go as far as he wants to go.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said that QB Trevor Lawrence has gained confidence in the system, which led to continuous improvement.

“I would say the last about eight or so practices, man, he was he was lighting it up,” Coen said, via Jags Wire. “He was making throws on a daily basis that not just myself, but everybody around him were very impressed by. And you’re like, well, dang, did he just fit that in there? I think he was trying new things a little bit. The comfort and confidence to just fit some balls into windows maybe he wouldn’t otherwise, or to practice some of these new things that we were incorporating throughout the spring, and without thinking as much. And so, as much as we’re trying to coach him on a day-to-day basis of improvement, you also at some point want to be able to do just you got it, man, just go play. Here are some of the parameters. Just go play and have fun and cut it loose, which he’s continued to do throughout the offseason program. So to get him at a high and confident coming into training camp. Yeah, we’re excited about that.”

Patriots

Coming off a Super Bowl loss, Patriots QB Drake Maye touched on the team’s hunger and feels the run will only help them going forward.

“I mean, obviously it stings, but I don’t think it’s very hard because you’re still hungry. I think you got something to chase, and I think that’s one of the best things about experiencing it,” Maye said, via the team’s transcript.

“Obviously not getting to where we wanted and finishing off how we wanted, but you experienced it, know what it’s like and know what it takes to get there. And we got to be even better because, our standard from last year, if we just play the same way, we won’t make it there.”

New England opens the season in Seattle for a rematch in September. Maye is excited for the rematch and thinks it will help motivate them through camp.

“I think just come firing off. You know, we start with Week 1. I think that speaks for itself on a rematch. So, I think we got to bring our ‘A’ game, and it starts in camp. It gives us a great mindset for camp of getting things going early and firing all cylinders. So, we got some tough work, but looking forward to it.”