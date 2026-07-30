49ers Signing WR Deebo Samuel

The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back a familiar face, as they’re signing WR Deebo Samuel to a one-year, $7 million contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

49ers WR Ricky Pearsall is dealing with a knee injury, so the team was looking for front-line starters to replace him.

Samuel, 30, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $71.5 extension with $58.1 million guaranteed.

He was due a little over $17 million in the final year of that deal in 2025 but was traded to the Commanders before the 2025 season. He played out that deal and has been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2025, Samuel appeared in 16 games for the Commanders and caught 72 passes on 99 targets for 727 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed 17 times for 75 yards and a touchdown and returned 15 kicks for 452 yards.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.