49ers Worked Out Three Running Backs Today

The San Francisco 49ers worked out three running backs on Thursday, including Khalil Herbert, Raheem Blackshear and Owen Wright, per the NFL transaction wire.

49ers RB Jordan James is dealing with a broken rib, so the team might need to add some more depth shortly.

Herbert, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears out of Virginia Tech back in 2021. He was later traded to the Bengals during the season.

Herbert finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed on with the Colts. However, he was let go during final roster cuts and brought back to the practice squad before being let go again.

The Colts released Herbert from their practice squad and he caught on with Seattle’s practice squad for a stint. He later signed with the Jets.

In 2025, Herbert appeared in seven games for the Jets and rushed 16 times for 52 yards while catching one pass for four yards.