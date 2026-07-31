AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, DeForest Buckner, Brian Thomas Jr., Colts, Jaguars

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor said he is participating fully in training camp while trusting his agent and the team to work toward a new contract.

“I have faith,’’ he said, via Fox 59. “There have been good conversations, and I have faith between my agent and (the Colts’) front office. Like I’ve already said, I’d love to be a Colt for life. I have faith things are moving in the right direction.’’

Colts GM Chris Ballard praised Taylor’s impact and emphasized how difficult he is for defenses to contain once he reaches the second level.

“Jonathan Taylor has been an excellent, excellent player for the Colts,’’ he said. “I’ve always appreciated (him) from the day we drafted him. I mean, I think I told y’all when we drafted him, I’m at the Ohio State game — the Big Ten Championship — and he popped one, and they were loaded on defense. And like he does the same thing here. Like where Jonathan (Taylor) is so special is when he gets on the second level, he is very difficult to handle.’’

Colts

Colts DE DeForest Buckner is excited to be medically cleared to return to training camp following neck surgery.

“There was a lot of teamwork involved with the whole operation and the recovery,” he said, via Fox 59. “I’m just happy to be at this point.”

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. enters the third year of his career and has been impressive throughout Jacksonville’s offseason program. Thomas said he’s trying to take a “big step” with his development in 2026.

“It’s just another step,” Thomas said, via Mark Long of the Associated Press. “It’s just a big step in where I’m trying to go and where I’m headed.”

Thomas had just 48 receptions for 707 yards and two touchdowns last season after recording 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie. Thomas thinks he had a “lack of concentration” in 2025 and was battling some off-field issues.

“It was just really a lack of concentration, not being focused on the task at hand,” Thomas said. “I don’t really try to make excuses. Even with all the off-field stuff that’s went on — had a rough last offseason — but I just got to focus on the task at hand, lock in and go out there and do my job.”

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said Thomas is aware of where he wants to improve and he’s been “very pleased” with the receiver’s approach this offseason.

“It’s hard to not hear everything,” Coen said. “For him, I know there were standards in which he wanted to improve upon. … I’ve been very pleased with the way that he has attacked this offseason. He’s come out here and worked his (butt) off, having a great attitude and then making plays. That is something that you cannot simulate in routes on air. You cannot simulate that type of confidence until you do it in practice.”