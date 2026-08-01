Lions Signing LB Devin White To One-Year Deal

Jordan Schultz reports that the Lions are signing veteran LB Devin White to a one-year deal.

White, 28, was selected by the Buccaneers with the No. 5 overall pick out of LSU in 2019. He signed a four-year, $29,315,818 rookie contract that includes $19,340,596 signing bonus.

The Buccaneers picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season. After playing out his rookie deal, White signed a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Eagles as an unrestricted free agent.

However, he was cut by the team in October without ever having played a game. The Texans signed him to a contract soon after.

White then signed a one-year deal with the Raiders last offseason.

In 2025, White appeared in and started 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 174 tackles, two and a half sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble.