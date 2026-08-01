Lions Signing LB Devin White To One-Year Deal

Jordan Schultz reports that the Lions are signing veteran LB Devin White to a one-year deal.
White, 28, was selected by the Buccaneers with the No. 5 overall pick out of LSU in 2019. He signed a four-year, $29,315,818 rookie contract that includes $19,340,596 signing bonus.
The Buccaneers picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season. After playing out his rookie deal, White signed a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Eagles as an unrestricted free agent.
However, he was cut by the team in October without ever having played a game. The Texans signed him to a contract soon after.
White then signed a one-year deal with the Raiders last offseason.
In 2025, White appeared in and started 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 174 tackles, two and a half sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble.
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