Seahawks Announce Two Roster Moves

The Seahawks announced Saturday that they have signed LB Joseph Vaughn following a successful workout.

In a corresponding move, the team is parting ways with LB Ja’Markis Weston.

Vaughn played for one season at UCLA back in 2024 before going undrafted in the 2025 draft.

In 12 games, Vaughn was able to record eight tackles.

We will have more on the Seahawks as it becomes available.