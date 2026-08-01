Titans Make Two Moves, Sign CB Mario Goodrich

The Tennessee Titans announced Saturday that they’ve signed cornerback Mario Goodrich and defensive back Jeadyn Lukus.

Goodrich, 26, wound up signing a three-year rookie contract that included $217,000 fully guaranteed with the Eagles after going undrafted out of Clemson in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Eagles waived Goodrich before the start of the season and later added him back to their practice squad. He bounced on and off the active roster and returned on a futures deal for the 2024 season.

From there, Goodrich caught on with the Giants and a brief stint with the Broncos before being waived and later claimed by the Jets last August. He lasted just a few weeks with New York and was part of the Jets’ roster cuts.

In 2023, Goodrich appeared in four games for the Eagles and recorded five tackles.