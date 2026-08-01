Raiders Sign TE Zack Kuntz

The Las Vegas Raiders officially signed TE Zack Kuntz to a contract on Saturday.
Kuntz, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Jets in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Old Dominion. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract, but was among New York’s final roster cuts as a rookie.
He bounced on and off the Jets’ practice squad in 2023 and 2024. New York released him, once again, coming out of the preseason in August. The Dolphins signed Kuntz to a contract in February before cutting him loose shortly after the draft.
For his career, Kuntz appeared in two games for the Jets but hasn’t recorded any stats.
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