Raiders Worked Out Three Veteran Running Backs

The Las Vegas Raiders officially hosted three free agents running backs for tryouts on Saturday, including Kenny McIntosh, Dare Ogunbowale, and James Robinson.

McIntosh, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2023. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.9 million contract.

The Seahawks waived McIntosh earlier in the week.

In 2024, McIntosh appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and rushed for 172 yards on 31 attempts (5.5 YPC) to go along with three receptions for 22 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

Ogunbowale, 32, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in 2017. The Texans cut him loose coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

After being released by Houston, Ogunbowale had brief stints with the Buccaneers and Washington before returning to Tampa Bay in 2018. He was re-signed to a futures deal for 2019 and eventually caught on with the Jaguars at the start of the 2020 season.

Jacksonville brought him back on an exclusive rights deal for the 2021 season. After the Jaguars declined to tender him in 2022, he signed a two-year, $3.3 million deal with the Texans. He spent the last three seasons with Houston.

In 2025, Ogunbowale appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and rushed for 25 yards on 11 carries (2.3 YPC) to go along with 10 receptions for 76 yards receiving and one touchdown.