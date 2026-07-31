AFC Notes: Khalil Mack, Fernando Mendoza, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers EDGE Khalil Mack enters the 13th year of his career and signed a one-year deal this offseason to return to Los Angeles. Mack expressed confidence in the team they are bringing into 2026 and knew he wanted to be back with the organization.

“Ultimately, this is where me and my family want to be this year,” Mack said, via Eric Smith of the team’s site. “Playing high-level football and knowing this group of guys — I said that last year and the year before — but knowing this group of guys we have in this locker room, I couldn’t really see being anywhere else.”

Fellow EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Tuipulotu said he is letting his agent handle the situation and is focused on training camp.

“I just let my agent, let the guys handle that,” Tuipulotu said. “I’m just trying to be here with the team and be close with the guys.” As for first-round EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Mack said he brings “a lot of intangibles” to their defense. “There’s a lot of intangibles there, man. I’m excited to see him with the pads on,” Mack said.

Chiefs

Chiefs DE R Mason Thomas believes that Kansas City hid their interest in him during the draft process, adding that he didn’t have much communication with the team ahead of receiving the call on draft day.

“I would’ve never known a Kansas City, Missouri, area code would call my phone on draft day. They didn’t really talk as much,” Thomas said, via Pro Football Talk. “I had a formal meeting with them, and that was the first meeting of the Combine. After that we didn’t talk. So I guess they’re low-key. They like to keep it quiet.”

Raiders

Raiders first-round QB Fernando Mendoza raved when talking about the importance of having Tom Brady as a mentor in the building. Mendoza is still in awe that he has a relationship with someone he idolized and doesn’t plan on taking it for granted.

“It’s surreal,” Mendoza said, via the team’s website. “It’s surreal. However, you know, he’s been such a great resource and he’s been, from a young age, he’s been a big idol of mine and then now it’s, OK, Tom is a human being. Yes, he’s an exceptional human being, but he’s a human being.”

“So, take what you can, learn from him, and make sure that you value that relationship, rather than looking at him with googly eyes every second. He wants to be treated as a human being and he is, like I said, an exceptional human being, and he’s someone that has a lot of characteristics and values that I look up to as a football player and [as] a character outside of football. But having that relationship is surreal and if you would have told me 10 years ago, I never would have believed you.”