Broncos Waiving DB Blake Cotton With Injury Designation

Per Mike Klis, the Broncos are waiving DB Blake Cotton with an injury designation.

Cotton’s roster spot will be replaced by recently signed DB Sam Webb.

Cotton, 22, spent three years at UC Davis before transferring to Utah for his senior year. Denver signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft.

In his one year at Houston, Cotton appeared in 13 games and recorded 30 total tackles, two tackles for loss and seven passes defended.