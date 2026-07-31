Ravens Renegotiate Contracts With DL Broderick Washington & G Andrew Vorhees

Per Spotrac, Ravens DL Broderick Washington is signing a one-year, $2 million fully guaranteed renegotiated contract with $250k in incentives.

Washington’s new deal will create $2 million in cap space for Baltimore in 2026.

Additionally, Ravens G Andrew Vorhees is signing a renegotiated contract for cap savings as well, according to Jeff Zrebiec.

Washington, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2020 out of Texas Tech. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2,928,649 contract that included a $293,649 signing bonus when the Ravens gave him a three-year, $15.8 million extension through 2026.

In 2025, Washington appeared in three games for the Ravens and recorded four total tackles and a pass defense.