Lions Sign TE Anthony Firkser

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed TE Anthony Firkser to a contract.

In correspondence, the Lions have waived TE Zach Horton.

Firkser, 31, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard back in 2017. He lasted just a few months in New York before he was waived and later signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Kansas City brought Firkser back on a futures contract in 2018 only to release him shortly after the draft. He later caught on with the Titans and returned to Tennessee on a one-year contract in back-to-back years before joining the Falcons.

Atlanta released him coming out of the preseason and he was on and off of their roster from there. He had a stint on the Patriots practice squad before landing with the Lions.

Detroit ultimately waived Firkser back at the beginning of January and he would go on to have a stint with the Jets before joining the Chiefs late in 2024. Kansas City released Firkser in April 2025.

Detroit signed Firkser to their practice squad in November before signing him to their active roster a few weeks later. He then signed a one-year deal with Washington in June but was let go a few days into camp.

In 2025, Firkser appeared in seven games for the Lions and caught eight passes for 53 yards.