AFC Notes: Fernando Mendoza, Eric Bieniemy, Broncos, Chargers Camp Competitions, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos LB Red Murdock is set to enter his rookie season after being this year’s Mr. Irrelevant as the last player picked in the 2026 NFL Draft. Murdock’s high school coach, Frank Arritt of Fork Union Military Academy, said the linebacker was always a “very reserved” and humble person.

“Red is a very reserved person,” Arritt said, via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. “He doesn’t like too much of a big deal to be made about him, and that just kind of speaks to his character. … He’s a very humble person, and he doesn’t like much outside attention.”

Murdock was honored at the Los Angeles Angels’ game on June 26 with a jersey that read, “No. 257.” Murdock mentioned that the event made him uncomfortable, and he prefers to keep a “low profile.”

“That’s not really my cup of tea,” Murdock said. “That’s the whole thing. I’d rather like keep a lower profile. … I wasn’t really too fond of the whole Angels game to have me be front and center like against my will. It just seems like I didn’t really want to do that.”

As for his mentality going into training camp, Murdock wants to prove himself every day and “find joy in the process.”

“I want to show my best stuff every day and continue to get better,” Murdock said. “If my best self has me being the starting linebacker and first-team All-Pro or if it has me cut, I find joy in the process of being the best person I can be.”

Per Chris Tomasson, Broncos OL Nick Gargiulo is expected to remain on the PUP list when the season starts, as the team is taking his ACL recovery month to month.

is expected to remain on the PUP list when the season starts, as the team is taking his ACL recovery month to month. Broncos HC Sean Payton said he has no concerns about LB Jonathon Cooper being a distraction to the team and the franchise is following the league guidelines. Payton added that he expects the situation to be resolved sooner rather than later. (Tomasson)

Chargers

Kris Rhim of ESPN takes a look at six players to watch in training camp for the Chargers:

Rhim cites sources within Los Angeles who say they are excited about WR Derius Davis as he enters the fourth year of his career. Rhim writes that training camp is an important time for Davis to prove he can become a “difference maker” as a return specialist and receiver.

as he enters the fourth year of his career. Rhim writes that training camp is an important time for Davis to prove he can become a “difference maker” as a return specialist and receiver. With LB Daiyan Henley entering the final year of his contract, Rhim writes that training camp and the upcoming season could help Henley “solidify himself” as the Chargers’ inside linebacker or earn a payday elsewhere.

entering the final year of his contract, Rhim writes that training camp and the upcoming season could help Henley “solidify himself” as the Chargers’ inside linebacker or earn a payday elsewhere. Rhim writes that WR Quentin Johnston must prove he’s a capable week-to-week threat as an outside receiver now that Tre’ Harris enters his second year and Ladd McConkey has established himself as their No. 1 target.

must prove he’s a capable week-to-week threat as an outside receiver now that enters his second year and has established himself as their No. 1 target. Rhim notes that OLB Tuli Tuipulotu still hasn’t finalized a contract extension, and potentially sitting out training camp would make things difficult as Los Angeles installed a new defense under DC Chris O’Leary.

still hasn’t finalized a contract extension, and potentially sitting out training camp would make things difficult as Los Angeles installed a new defense under DC Regarding second-round G Jake Slaughter , Rhim points out that they have the intention of playing him at left guard and one Chargers’ evaluator is confident he’ll fit well into the position after playing at center during his college career. Slaughter is set to compete against Kayode Awosika , Trey Pipkins III and Trevor Penning for the job.

, Rhim points out that they have the intention of playing him at left guard and one Chargers’ evaluator is confident he’ll fit well into the position after playing at center during his college career. Slaughter is set to compete against , and for the job. As for LB Junior Colson, Rhim writes that the linebacker must prove himself in training camp after missing all of last season with a shoulder injury. In the end, Rhim could see Colson performing well enough to earn a starting role or fighting for a final spot on the roster.

Chiefs

Chiefs first-round CB Mansoor Delane says that his shoulder injury is coming along, getting better every day, and in the meantime he is concerned with turning down his aggression in order to protect himself in camp.

“It’s good, just getting better every day. Biggest thing right now is just getting my feet under me, acclimating to the conditioning,” Delane said, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s something that’s going to be hard for me to turn down, my aggression, but you’ve got to be smart. In the NFL, you’ve got to protect your teammates. That’s the most important thing.”

Per Nate Taylor, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy has left the team to support his wife after she was shot by one of their sons at their home in Virginia.

has left the team to support his wife after she was shot by one of their sons at their home in Virginia. Kansas City HC Andy Reid said there’s no timetable for Bieniemy to return, and pass game coordinator Joe Bleymaier will take over OC duties in the meantime. (Taylor)

Raiders

Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza was the second-to-last first-round pick from the 2026 NFL Draft to sign his rookie deal. Joel Corry of CBS Sports notes Mendoza’s signing bonus may be part of the issue, pointing out that Las Vegas hasn’t been paying out signing bonuses to its first-round picks in a lump sum similar to other organizations.

was the second-to-last first-round pick from the 2026 NFL Draft to sign his rookie deal. Joel Corry of CBS Sports notes Mendoza’s signing bonus may be part of the issue, pointing out that Las Vegas hasn’t been paying out signing bonuses to its first-round picks in a lump sum similar to other organizations. USA Today’s Tyler Dragon confirms the delay in Mendoza’s contract was related to the signing bonus payment schedule.

Seth Walder reports that the Raiders are hiring Tom Henehan as a Football Data Science Assistant.

as a Football Data Science Assistant. Raiders HC Klint Kubiak on naming veteran QB Kirk Cousins the starter ahead of training camp: “When we go out to practice tomorrow, Kirk Cousins is the starting quarterback. He’s the guy and he’s going to get a ton of reps. He deserves them because he’s played really good football. But I want Fernando and I want Aidan to push him.” (Gutierrez)

on naming veteran QB the starter ahead of training camp: “When we go out to practice tomorrow, is the starting quarterback. He’s the guy and he’s going to get a ton of reps. He deserves them because he’s played really good football. But I want Fernando and I want Aidan to push him.” (Gutierrez) Mendoza talked about his early development: “I still have a long way to go. I feel more comfortable, but I’m nowhere near where I need to be, especially with learning the playbook. I still need to go a lot longer and attack the playbook harder. I’m still ways away.” (Sam Warren)

Kubiak on DE Maxx Crosby : “He’s going to get all the reps tomorrow with the 1’s. He’s ready to go. He’s ready to practice.” (Gutierrez)

: “He’s going to get all the reps tomorrow with the 1’s. He’s ready to go. He’s ready to practice.” (Gutierrez) Kubiak on the plan for fourth-round CB Jermod McCoy: “Plan is to get him reps early and see how he responds…it is a moving target with him….he’s ready to practice tomorrow.” (Gutierrez)