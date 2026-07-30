Veteran DT Johnathan Hankins Retiring After 12 Seasons

Jordan Schultz reports veteran DT Johnathan Hankins is retiring from the NFL after 12 seasons in the league.

Hankins, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2013. He played out the final year of his rookie contract last year before signing a three-year, $27 million contract that included $14.5 million guaranteed with the Colts.

Hankins was set to make base salaries of $7.5 million and $8 million when the Colts released him.

The Raiders signed him back in September of 2018 and eventually re-signed him to a two-year, $8.5 million deal. He made a base salary of $3.75 million in 2020 and re-signed to one-year deals each of the next two offseasons. Las Vegas traded Hankins to the Cowboys in October 2022. He signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks in March of 2024.

Seattle re-signed Hankins to a one-year deal last offseason but ended up waiving him in December.

In his career, Hankins appeared in 169 games over 12 years with 142 starts for the Giants, Raiders, Cowboys and Seahawks. He recorded 433 total tackles, 44 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, one interception, 13 passes defended and three forced fumbles.