AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Akheem Mesidor, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain was teammates with WR Jaylen Waddle at Alabama and knows what he will be bringing to Denver’s offense this season.

“It creates a whole new dynamic, and that’s pretty exciting,” Surtain said when asked about the Waddle trade. “When you have a player like that on your team, iron sharpens iron, and we’re looking forward to those matchups and those battles. I’m looking forward to seeing him do his thing on Sundays. It is great for our team, and for the morale of our team and everything.”

“We have a few memories because we were roommates as well,” Surtain added. “On the field, we used to go at it each and every day on that hot Tuscaloosa field. It’s pretty cool. I think we talked about this early on in our careers that eventually we would be teammates. Now it’s pretty cool, and we get to run it back…Speed, speed, speed. [He also brings] playmaking ability and he also has a good feel for the game as well, how to beat certain coverages and certain looks,” Surtain said. “Like I said, it adds a whole different dynamic for sure. It’ll be fun to watch.”

Chargers

Akheem Mesidor enters his rookie season after the Chargers picked him up at No. 22 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Los Angeles DC Chris O’Leary said he’s been impressed by the edge rusher’s technique in several areas.

“His pass rush technique,” O’Leary said, via Eric Smith of the team’s site. “You talk about how he uses his hands, the leverage he plays with, how he attacks different tackles in different ways, his timing, his get-off, how he can move into the interior in his pass rush. For me, that’s what stands out. He’s an exceptional pass rusher.”

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh is excited to see how Mesidor pairs with Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu.

“Just thinking of, not even pairing, but tripling him with K-Mack and Tuli,” Harbaugh said. “That’s fire, as the young people would say.”

Chargers OLBs coach Dylan Roney is thinking of different ways they can use Mesidor and is confident in the talent they have available at the position.

“Just excitement. My mind just started going immediately to all the ways we can use him, all the things it opens up for us as a defense, having more edge rushers that are great pass rushers. Just gives us more opportunities to put them in different positions. My mind immediately went to scheme and all the fun ways we’ll be able to use these guys.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is currently wearing a brace on his injured knee and said he could keep wearing the brace this season or decide to take if off depending on how it feels.

“There isn’t really a plan for it,” Mahomes said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m going start off with it just because I’ve worn it before and I feel comfortable with it. So that that’s kind of where we will start, but it’s not like I’ve been told I have to wear it or how long I have to wear it. It’s just going to be my comfortability how I feel. But I will start with it on just because I feel like I can still move and be myself with it. I played with it in college and then we’ll just see where we go from there.”