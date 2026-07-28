Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper Expected To Report For Training Camp

Per Luca Evans, Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper has been in the team’s building over the last couple of days, and the expectation is that he’ll report to training camp.

He was not in attendance for mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason after being arrested twice, first for alleged domestic violence after an altercation with his girlfriend over cheating allegations, where appeared in court last week and pled not guilty in a hearing.

He was then arrested again later in the same week with four new charges, including two for domestic violence, one for harassment based on repeated phone calls and a fourth for violating a protection order he received when he was initially arrested.

Cooper, 28, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and a third-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Broncos used the No. 239 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2021.

Cooper was in the final year of a four-year deal worth $3,580,672 that also included a $100,672 signing bonus when Denver signed him to a four-year, $60 million extension in November 2024.

In 2025, Cooper appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 50 tackles, eight tackles for loss, eight sacks, and four pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Cooper as the news is available.