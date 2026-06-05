Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper Arrested For Domestic Violence & Criminal Mischief

According to TMZ, Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper was arrested in Colorado on Thursday night with two counts of domestic violence and one count of criminal mischief.

The Broncos stated that they are aware of the situation: “We are aware of the matter and are gathering more information,” per Chris Tomasson.

TMZ writes that Cooper was booked into a detention facility at 2:38 AM, is scheduled to go before a judge this morning, and has another hearing on Monday, June 8.

Cooper could be subject to the league’s personal conduct policy following an internal investigation.

Cooper, 28, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and a third-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Broncos used the No. 239 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2021.

Cooper was in the final year of a four-year deal worth $3,580,672 that also included a $100,672 signing bonus when Denver signed him to a four-year, $60 million extension in November 2024.

In 2025, Cooper appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 50 tackles, eight tackles for loss, eight sacks, and four pass defenses.

We’ll provide more information on Cooper as the news becomes available.