Giants Host Eight Tryout Players

By
Tony Camino
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The New York Giants hosted eight players for tryouts, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Giants helmet

Here’s a list of players New York tried out, per the Wire:

  1. G Darrian Dalcourt
  2. C Wesley French
  3. G Brenden James
  4. DB D.J. James
  5. DB David Long
  6. G Max Scharping
  7. DB Dee Williams
  8. DB J.T. Woods

Woods, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Chargers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $5.3 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,184,676 in 2024 when the Chargers waived him coming out of the preseason.

Woods had brief stints on the Eagles and Bears’ practice squads in 2024 and signed a futures deal with Seattle last offseason. He started the season on the Raiders’ practice squad after spending camp with them and joined the Jets for a month before being released in November.

In 2023, Woods appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded five tackles. 

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