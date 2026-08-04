Giants Host Eight Tryout Players

The New York Giants hosted eight players for tryouts, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.
Here’s a list of players New York tried out, per the Wire:
- G Darrian Dalcourt
- C Wesley French
- G Brenden James
- DB D.J. James
- DB David Long
- G Max Scharping
- DB Dee Williams
- DB J.T. Woods
Woods, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Chargers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $5.3 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,184,676 in 2024 when the Chargers waived him coming out of the preseason.
Woods had brief stints on the Eagles and Bears’ practice squads in 2024 and signed a futures deal with Seattle last offseason. He started the season on the Raiders’ practice squad after spending camp with them and joined the Jets for a month before being released in November.
In 2023, Woods appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded five tackles.
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