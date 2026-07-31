NFC Notes: George Pickens, Tyler Nubin, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

The Cowboys used the franchise tag on WR George Pickens to keep him under contract for 2026. When asked about Pickens’ future, owner Jerry Jones said he’s hoping Pickens has a prolific year and thinks the receiver “could be a Cowboy for the rest of his career.”

“He’s a valued part of our aspirations and our potential success,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “The combination that he has with the other talent on the team, I think, will make you feel pretty positive about what we’ve got a chance to do. I hope that he comes out here and is the most prolific, successful receiver in the NFL this year. And how would you like to be a free agent and with his credentials and step out there and have a year like that? I wish all of that because if that happens, that (would be) good for us. This can be a very win-win thing that we’ve done here, us and George being on the team. Make no mistake about it, George could be a Cowboy for the rest of his career, and that’d be a long time. Make no mistake about it. This (franchise tag) just fit for us and thank goodness it fit for him and we got it done.”

Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said they are still looking at ways to improve the roster and they are “not finished” with making additions.

“I think there’s always moves that you can make to be better,” Stephen Jones said. “I mean, we’re entertaining thoughts on players as we speak right now. I mean, (vice president of player personnel Will McClay) does an amazing job of getting the players and putting them in front of Jerry, myself and Schottenheimer. So we’re always looking for ways to get better. I will say that I think we’ve done a good job of putting together a roster that’s going to take the field (this week). I do feel like we’ve done a really good job of doing the things that we need to do to improve not only coaching, but also players to give us that opportunity. But, no, we’re not finished. We’re going to look for opportunities every day to improve this roster.”

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice takes a look at five players who are on the Eagles’ trade block to start training camp:

Kempski writes that CB Kelee Ringo brings value as a gunner on special teams. He could see Ringo being dealt for a depth option at a position of need.

brings value as a gunner on special teams. He could see Ringo being dealt for a depth option at a position of need. With OT Cameron Williams, Kempski could see teams becoming desperate for an offensive lineman at the end of training camp. He thinks Williams could fetch a sixth-round pick.

Kempski could see teams becoming desperate for an offensive lineman at the end of training camp. He thinks Williams could fetch a sixth-round pick. Kempski views WR Darius Cooper as expendable, given the Eagles’ solid depth at receiver. Kempski also believes Philadelphia could trade him for a depth option at a position of need.

as expendable, given the Eagles’ solid depth at receiver. Kempski also believes Philadelphia could trade him for a depth option at a position of need. Although Kempski lists QB Tanner McKee as a trade candidate, once again, he isn’t confident that Philadelphia will get adequate compensation for him. If he is dealt, Kempski could see it being for a conditional third-round pick.

as a trade candidate, once again, he isn’t confident that Philadelphia will get adequate compensation for him. If he is dealt, Kempski could see it being for a conditional third-round pick. As for veteran QB Andy Dalton, Kempski writes that some teams need a veteran backup. His projected cost for Dalton is a sixth-round pick.

Giants

Giants S Tyler Nubin enters the third year of his career after being a second-round pick in 2024. New York DC Dennard Wilson said Nubin has become leaner this offseason and has a “worker’s-like mentality.”

“He’s gotten a little smaller, he’s not as heavy. He’s a prideful young man. He’s come in with a worker’s-like mentality, trying to get better every day, every rep, he listens to coaching. He does have a level of physicality as a safety. For us it’s about just allowing him to grow and just be in the moment, and focus on what he needs to do and executing instead of trying to do too much. I love his personality and the way he loves football and how he goes about his business,” Wilson said, via Steve Serby of the New York Post.