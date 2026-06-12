Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper Arrested Again For Violating Protection Order, Three More Charges

Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper was arrested for the second time in a week, as police brought him in on Thursday night per Mike Klis.

There are four new charges against Cooper, according to Klis, including two for domestic violence, one for harassment based on repeated phone calls and a fourth for violating a protection order he received when he was initially arrested.

He was arrested one week ago for domestic violence after an altercation with his girlfriend over cheating allegations. He had appeared in court earlier this week and pled not guilty in a hearing.

He’s due in court again on Friday morning after the latest arrest. The Broncos released a statement, per Parker Gabriel.

“We are disappointed to learn of Jonathon Cooper’s arrest on Thursday and continue to review this matter.”

Cooper was initially charged with two counts of domestic violence and one count of criminal mischief for damaging his girlfriend’s phone by biting it.

Per Klis, police documents stated the dispute started when Cooper’s girlfriend picked up his phone and started reading messages. She says he then grabbed her by her neck, lifted her off the ground and pinned her against the wall while snatching his phone back. She said he then picked her up and threw her three more times, telling her to leave. He threatened to break her phone before putting it in his mouth and biting it.

The police report noted the woman said she didn’t lose consciousness and the officers on the scene didn’t think her injuries were consistent with her account. They didn’t find probable cause for harassment or assault charges given the conflicting statements and lack of physical evidence, however, the Douglas County DA added assault charges later on.

Luca Evans says the affidavit was later updated to include a statement from a nurse who evaluated Cooper’s girlfriend saying she sustained “a substantial risk of death” and “strangulation with hypoxia.”

Cooper could be subject to the league’s personal conduct policy following an investigation.

Cooper, 28, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and a third-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Broncos used the No. 239 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2021.

Cooper was in the final year of a four-year deal worth $3,580,672 that also included a $100,672 signing bonus when Denver signed him to a four-year, $60 million extension in November 2024.

In 2025, Cooper appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 50 tackles, eight tackles for loss, eight sacks, and four pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Cooper as the news is available.