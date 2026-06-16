Mike Klis of 9News reports Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper will not be in attendance for mandatory minicamp as he’s been excused while he works through his legal issues.

Cooper was arrested twice last week, first for alleged domestic violence after an altercation with his girlfriend over cheating allegations, where appeared in court last week and pled not guilty in a hearing.

He was then arrested again later in the week with four new charges, including two for domestic violence, one for harassment based on repeated phone calls and a fourth for violating a protection order he received when he was initially arrested.

Cooper could be subject to the league’s personal conduct policy following an investigation.

Cooper, 28, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and a third-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Broncos used the No. 239 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2021.

Cooper was in the final year of a four-year deal worth $3,580,672 that also included a $100,672 signing bonus when Denver signed him to a four-year, $60 million extension in November 2024.

In 2025, Cooper appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 50 tackles, eight tackles for loss, eight sacks, and four pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Cooper as the news is available.