Chiefs DE Ethan Downs Tore ACL

According to Matt Derrick, Chiefs DE Ethan Downs suffered a torn ACL in the early days of training camp for Kansas City.

It’s an unfortunate blow for him and the team, as Derrick notes he was a strong candidate to make the final roster.

He will be placed on season-ending injured reserve in the coming days and it would not be surprising to see the Chiefs look to add a somewhat notable pass rusher given how their depth chart looks.

Downs, 23, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2022 and 2023. He signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville waived him coming out of the preseason, however, and he caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster late in the season.

In 2025, Downs appeared in one game for the Chiefs and recorded five total tackles and a forced fumble.