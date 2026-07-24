Patrick Mahomes Cleared From Torn ACL To Fully Participate In Practice

When speaking to reporters on Friday, Chiefs QB Andy Reid said QB Patrick Mahomes was fully cleared from his torn ACL to participate in practice at training camp, per Nate Taylor.

Reid added that they will observe Mahomes “day by day” to see how things go.

“[He’s cleared to practice] and do all the different periods we have in this camp, and then we’ll just take it day by day and see how he does,” Reid said, via Mike Garafolo.

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said the expectation was for Mahomes to be fully cleared medically when he reports to training camp this Friday. However, he could see the team being judicious in what drills they allow him to participate in to start.

Mahomes confirmed in recent weeks that he plans to return for Week 1 despite tearing his ACL in December.

“That’s my goal,” Mahomes said. “I’ve said that since the beginning, is being ready to go Week 1. I can’t predict the future, and I know that it’s a long process. It’s not just my decision, but at the same time I’m going to give the doctors and the coaches every single opportunity I can to let me be out there Week 1.”

“I don’t want to miss that game because that’s the team that won the division while we were gone, and you want to be out there and ready to go with your teammates,” Mahomes continued. “I’ll give every single thing I can to be out there Week 1, and hopefully the doctors and the coaches give me the green light, and I’m able to go out there with my guys and compete against one of the best teams in the league.”

“[A]ll I can do is be as great as I can be every single day,” Mahomes concluded. “You just have to maximize that day and slowly get better and better as the year goes on. I’m excited to get back to training camp. I’m excited to get the guys back around. I’ve kind of been in the building in Kansas City by myself. Just [to] have the guys back and getting to be on the football field will get me going and get me ready for the season.”

Mahomes, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017 out of Texas Tech. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option worth $24,837,000 for the 2021 season.

Mahomes then agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth $503 million, which was later restructured multiple times. Kansas City added two years to Mahomes’ contract to keep him signed through 2033. He will now make an NFL record of $64 million per year.

In 2025, Mahomes appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 64 carries for 422 yards and five touchdowns.