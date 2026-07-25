Chiefs Placed Two Players On PUP List

By
Wyatt Grindley
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The Chiefs announced that they have placed TE John Michael Gyllenborg and DT Omarr Norman-Lott on the physically unable to perform list.

Chiefs Helmet

Norman-Lott suffered a torn ACL last season and missed the remainder of the year.

Norman-Lott, 24, transferred to Tennessee in 2023 after spending three years at Arizona State. He was a part-time player with the Volunteers. 

The Chiefs used the No. 63 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Norman-Lott. He signed a four-year, $7,200,376 contract with a $1,876,636 signing bonus. 

In 2025, Norman-Lott appeared in five games for the Chiefs and recorded five total tackles and a sack. 

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