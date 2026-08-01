Patriots Activated Gabe Jacas From NFI List

Per the wire, the Patriots are activating second-round pass rusher Gabe Jacas from the non-football injury list.

He was the last rookie to sign his contract out of the 2026 draft class, with reports indicating a “clean-up” knee procedure prevented him from signing.

Jacas, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 75th-ranked edge rusher in the 2022 recruiting class out of Port St. Lucie, Florida. He committed to Illinois and remained there for four years, earning Second Team All-Big Ten honors in 2025.

The Patriots used the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2026 draft on Jacas. He signed a four-year, $8.657 million rookie contract that includes a $2.756 million signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Jacas appeared in 50 games over four years at Illinois and recorded 183 total tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 27 sacks, two passes defended, one fumble recovery and seven forced fumbles.