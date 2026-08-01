NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/1

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

Broncos

  • Broncos reverted DB Blake Cotton to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.

Cardinals

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed DE Ethan Hurkett.

Jets

  • Jets reverted WR Gee Scott Jr. to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
  • Jets signed DT Ben Barten.
  • Jets waived LS Garrison Grimes.

Lions

Patriots

  • Patriots activated LB Gabe Jacas from the non-football injury list.

Raiders

Seahawks

Titans

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