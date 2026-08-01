NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/1

49ers
- 49ers placed WR Ricky Pearsall on injured reserve.
- 49ers reverted TE Tanner McLachlan to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
- 49ers signed WR Deebo Samuel.
Broncos
- Broncos reverted DB Blake Cotton to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed NT P.J. Mustipher on injured reserve.
- Cardinals signed DT Brodric Martin.
- Cardinals waived RB Chris Collier.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed DE Ethan Hurkett.
Jets
- Jets reverted WR Gee Scott Jr. to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
- Jets signed DT Ben Barten.
- Jets waived LS Garrison Grimes.
Lions
- Lions signed LB Devin White.
Patriots
- Patriots activated LB Gabe Jacas from the non-football injury list.
Raiders
- Raiders signed TE Zack Kuntz.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed LB Joseph Vaughn.
- Seahawks waived LB Ja’Markis Weston.
Titans
- Titans signed DB Mario Goodrich.
- Titans waived DB Jeadyn Lukus.
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