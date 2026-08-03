Lions Sign TE Nick Muse

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed TE Nick Muse to a contract.

In correspondence, the Lions have released WR Tarik Black.

Muse, 27, was drafted by the Vikings in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of South Carolina but was waived after camp. He spent three seasons bouncing back and forth from the team’s practice squad.

Muse had a stint with the Eagles to end the 2025 season and was brougth back on a futures deal before being cut in August. He then had stints on the Cardinals, Rams and Jets’ practice squads before New York let him go in January 2026.

In 2024, Muse appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded no statistics.