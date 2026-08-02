Sean McVay Revisits Davante Adams Trade That Rams Didn’t Trigger

Reports emerged this offseason that the Rams were interested in WR A.J. Brown before he was acquired by the Patriots, and that they considered trading WR Davante Adams to facilitate bringing in Brown.

When asked about the situation last week, HC Sean McVay explained he didn’t think departing from Adams was the right move for the team.

“He’s a total ‘G,’” McVay said, via RamsWire. “Here’s the thing I would say too. Things get thrown out there, and it didn’t get far enough. But I think you want to acknowledge, ‘Hey, this is out there. Let’s talk about it.’ The reason we didn’t is because we didn’t think it was best for our football team. You guys know a lot of hard decisions we’ve had to make over the years that affect personal relationships that are built, but we do have a responsibility to make decisions that are best for the football team. This guy is a pillar for our football team. He’s a key leader and critical factor. He is a total stud. He’s a future gold jacket guy.”

McVay added he has a great relationship with Adams and wanted to be sure there were no misunderstandings between them when the Brown rumors cropped up.

“I cherish the relationship that I have with all our players, but especially getting to know him, where he’s at in his life. He’s got a beautiful family. They just welcomed another baby recently and he was awesome. He was a total stud, but I think he was able to understand the reality of it. Let’s acknowledge it, but most importantly, let’s also make sure that we don’t misunderstand the fact that you’re here because you’re going to be a focal point of our offense. And he was last year. I think we can even build on it and he’s the kind of guy that just models the way. I love everything he’s about. He was great.”

Another report indicated multiple teams inquired about Adams before Los Angeles decided to move forward with the veteran for 2026, which is also the final year of his current contract.

Adams, 33, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. Adams was in the third year of that deal when the Raiders traded him to the Jets during the 2024 season for a third-round pick.

Adams was due base salaries of $35.64 million over the next two seasons when the Jets released him this past offseason. He then signed a two-year, $44 million deal with the Rams ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2025, Adams appeared in 14 games for the Rams and caught 60 of 114 targets for 789 yards (13.2 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Adams and the Rams as the news is available.