NFC Notes: Jacoby Brissett, Trent McDuffie, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Arizona gave QB Jacoby Brissett a $10 million raise after they informed him earlier this offseason that he would be the Week 1 starter. Brissett is happy to get the deal done so he can focus fully on football and prove his worth on the field.

“It’s your livelihood, it’s business and it’s part of this game,” Brissett said, via the team’s website. “You want to be out there with the guys and that causes another stressor. I’m glad it’s over with.”

“I think I’ve got to go out there and prove it. I don’t think it’s a given just because a deal gets done.”

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur doesn’t feel Brissett’s desire for a raise was a distraction and is looking forward to moving on.

“It hasn’t been a distraction by any means,” LaFleur said. “We have very mature and professional players. We have a mature roster. Never thought it was ever a distraction but it’s one less thing we have to talk about, or that they have to read about.”

“We can move on with the football aspect of it.”

Rams

Rams CB Trent McDuffie enters his first season in Los Angeles after being acquired from the Chiefs. When asked about asserting himself on a new team, McDuffie said he isn’t trying to “change the culture” and is focused on helping everyone build together.

“I feel like I didn’t have to do too much,” McDuffie said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s site. “We have a really good DB room, guys with experience, guys who want to be here and to learn and to learn from each other, which is the best part. So as a leader walking into here, I wasn’t trying to change the culture. I wasn’t trying to come in here and say, ‘We need to go this way or that way,’ or things I try to say over in Kansas City. Nah, it’s a clean slate. Let’s come in, let’s build with each other. I think that’s the best thing we can do. I don’t think there should be one guy up there that has to talk all the time. Everybody should have a say. Everybody should be able to come in here and have a little something that has to do with the DB room so I’m excited. I love the guys and I know we have a lot of fun so that just makes it even better.”

McDuffie enjoys that the team ran 11-on-11 in their first day of training camp, while he also thinks one-on-one drills help refine the more technical parts of being a defensive back.

“Yeah, I personally love it,” McDuffie said. “I know we’ll get out here and do some one-on-ones, which as a DB I love. We get to work our craft. But you want to just talk about football, that’s what football is, 11-on-11, best-on-best. You come out here, that’s what we’re going to do. And it also just helps you just mesh with everybody else. You can see how the d-line is playing, you can see how the linebackers play, you got to just feel how everybody plays in the game, especially for my first time being on the team so I can appreciate it and I just love the practice structure that (head coach) Sean McVay has.”

Seahawks

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times writes that Jalen Milroe appears “firmly entrenched” as the Seahawks’ No. 3 quarterback behind Sam Darnold and Drew Lock .

appears “firmly entrenched” as the Seahawks’ No. 3 quarterback behind and Condotta mentions that there is “no evidence” that Milroe is pushing Lock for the primary backup role.

Seahawks’ veteran QB Cooper Kupp said he’s seen improvement from Milroe this offseason: “He’s doing a great job. I think that first year there’s a lot happening, the amount of thinking that is going on. I think he’s settled into that a little and is letting it rip, which is awesome. He’s letting some balls go with anticipation that he wasn’t last year. It’s been pretty cool to see.”