Cardinals Worked Out Four Defensive Tackles

The Arizona Cardinals hosted four defensive tackles for workouts on Friday, including Evan Anderson, Brodric Martin, Casey Rogers, and Keveion’ta Spears.

Anderson, 24, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic in 2024. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts as a rookie and caught on with their practice squad.

He bounced on and off their practice squad and re-signed to a contract in April 2025. Was among their final cuts, once again, and returned to the practice squad.

In 2024, Anderson appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and recorded 24 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.