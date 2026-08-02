Seahawks Hosted Three For Tryouts

Per the wire, the Seahawks hosted DB Dominique Hampton and linebackers Curtis Jacobs and Jhalyn Shuler for tryouts.

Jacobs, 24, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State following the 2024 draft. He was waived after training camp and was claimed by the Patriots, where he spent the 2024 season.

New England waived Jacobs in March 2025 after the new league year began, and he was subsequently claimed by the Titans.

In 2025, Jacobs appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded no stats.