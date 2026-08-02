Lions Activating DB Christian Izien From NFI List

Per the wire, the Lions have activated DB Christian Izien from the non-football injury list.

Izien, 25, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers following the 2023 draft. He signed a three-year, $2.075 million contract through 2025 with a base salary of $915k in 2024.

After playing out his rookie deal, Izien was non-tendered by the Buccaneers.

In 2025, Izien appeared in 14 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 25 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble.