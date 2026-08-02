Lions Activating DB Christian Izien From NFI List

Per the wire, the Lions have activated DB Christian Izien from the non-football injury list.
Izien, 25, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers following the 2023 draft. He signed a three-year, $2.075 million contract through 2025 with a base salary of $915k in 2024.
After playing out his rookie deal, Izien was non-tendered by the Buccaneers.
In 2025, Izien appeared in 14 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 25 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!