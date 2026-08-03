Cowboys Sign OL Sebastian Gutierrez

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have signed OL Sebastian Gutierrez to a contract following a workout on Saturday.

In correspondence, the Cowboys waived OLB Charles Snowden with an injury designation.

Gutierrez, 27, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Minot State. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts as a rookie and caught on with the Raiders’ practice squad.

He bounced on and off Las Vegas’ practice squad in 2022 but was cut loose the following offseason. After brief stints on the Chiefs and Raiders, once again, the 49ers signed him in December 2023. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts the following preseason.

He bounced around on the 49ers, Colts and Browns’ practice squad, finishing the year in San Francisco. The 49ers re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2025 season.

However, San Francisco waived him before the start of camp and he was claimed by the Browns. He was cut coming out of the preseason and joined the Patriots’ practice squad. New England waived him last week.

In 2024, Gutierrez appeared in one game for the 49ers.