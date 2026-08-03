Patriots Signing DT Casey Rogers

Jordan Schultz reports the Patriots are signing DT Casey Rogers to a contract.

Rogers, 27, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon following the 2024 draft. He was let go at the end of training camp before re-signing to the practice squad.

New York promoted him from the practice squad in December and re-signed him to a futures deal after the season.

From there, Rogers was waived in May 2025 before the Bills claimed him. He was then among Buffalo’s final roster cuts before re-joining the Giants’ practice squad in December.

In 2025, Rogers appeared in one game for the Giants.