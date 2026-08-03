Patriots Signing DT Casey Rogers

By
Tony Camino
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Jordan Schultz reports the Patriots are signing DT Casey Rogers to a contract.

Patriots Helmet

Rogers, 27, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon following the 2024 draft. He was let go at the end of training camp before re-signing to the practice squad.

New York promoted him from the practice squad in December and re-signed him to a futures deal after the season.

From there, Rogers was waived in May 2025 before the Bills claimed him. He was then among Buffalo’s final roster cuts before re-joining the Giants’ practice squad in December. 

In 2025, Rogers appeared in one game for the Giants.

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