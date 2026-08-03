Ravens Activating DT John Jenkins

Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens are activating DT John Jenkins from the PUP list for Monday’s practice.

Jenkins, 37, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. Jenkins spent three years in New Orleans before he was waived during the 2016 season.

From there, Jenkins played for a number of teams including the Seahawks, Giants, Dolphins and Bears. Chicago re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2020 before Jenkins signed with Miami in 2021. He re-signed to the Dolphins on a one-year deal in 2022 before joining the Raiders in 2023 and returning to Las Vegas last year on another one-year contract.

The Ravens signed Jenkins to a one-year deal for the 2025 season and gave him a one-year extension in January.

In 2025, Jenkins appeared in 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 39 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one pass defense, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.