Browns Sign DT Travis Bell

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed DT Travis Bell to a contract.

In correspondence, the Browns have waived RB T.J. Harden.

Bell, 27, is a former seventh-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Kennesaw State.

He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract but was among Chicago’s final roster cuts and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Falcons signed Bell to their active roster off the Bears’ practice squad during the 2023 season but waived him in November. He was claimed by the Bengals shortly after but was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp in 2024.

From there, Bell spent a month on the Bears’ practice squad but was released and spent the rest of the season on Minnesota’s practice squad. The Vikings re-signed him to a futures deal last offseason but waived him after camp.

In 2023, Bell appeared in two games for the Falcons and recorded two total tackles.