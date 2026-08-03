Ravens Tried Out Three Tackles On Monday, Signing OT Kendall Lamm

The Baltimore Ravens hosted OTs Jake Curhan, Kendall Lamm and Nicholas Petit-Frere for a tryout on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire.

Jeff Zrebiec reports the Ravens are signing Lamm to a contract. They had an open roster spot after placing OT Hakeem Adeniji on the retired list.

Lamm, 34, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market when he agreed to a two-year contract worth over $7 million with the Browns in 2019.

Lamm signed with the Titans on another two-year deal worth about $8.5 million in 2021 but was released after a year and signed by the Lions. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason.

The Dolphins signed him to their practice squad in November and he bounced on and off their taxi squad. Miami re-signed Lamm to one-year contracts each of the next two seasons.

Lamm signed a one-year deal with the Eagles ahead of the 2025 season but was let go during roster cuts. He returned to the Dolphins and finished out the season.

In 2025, Lamm appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins with zero starts.