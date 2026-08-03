Cardinals Claim Two Players Including RB Evan Hull

The Arizona Cardinals have claimed RB Evan Hull off waivers from the Texans and DT Cam Horsley off waivers from the Titans, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

In correspondence, the Cardinals have waived DT Coziah Izzard and WR Tejhuan Palmer.

Hull, 25, was selected by the Colts with the No. 176 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Northwestern. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the Colts.

After missing his rookie season with an injury, Hull was cut during roster cuts in 2024 and re-signed to the practice squad. The Steelers signed him to a futures deal for the 2025 but he was again let go during cutdowns. He had a stint with the Saints later in the year but was waived in the offseason.

Houston signed Hull in May but waived him at the start of camp this year.

In 2025, Hull appeared in six games for the Saints and rushed 19 times for 48 yards. He also caught his lone target for six yards.