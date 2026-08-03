AFC Notes: Clelin Ferrell, Mack Hollins, Malik Willis, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins brought in DE Clelin Ferrell as a free agent addition this offseason. Miami HC Jeff Hafley thinks Ferrell brings in good competition to their defensive end group.

“Just we watched him on film and talking to Sully, a guy who plays really hard. Obviously he was a high draft pick. I think it brings competition to that room. He’s got good strength. He’s got some good clips on tape and hopefully we can get everything out of him. The more competition that we can bring in, I think you’re going to see a lot of that as we turn through things and just see what we can get in him, but I’m excited to work with them. I’ve really only talked to him briefly because it just happened, but I’m glad that he’s here,” Hafley said, via the team’s site.

Dolphins

Malik Willis enters his first year as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback, but there’s been some criticism about the lack of weapons in their offense. When asked about the perceived lack of talent, Willis said it’s important that their players are put in a position to succeed.

“We all play football at a high level or we wouldn’t be in the NFL. Every team has good players, it’s just putting them in position to be successful. All the guys that have big names at one point didn’t have a big name, and I think that’s how it goes. You just got to prove it and that’s where we’re at right now,” Willis said, via the team’s site.

As for taking on a leadership role for the first time in his career, Willis said it doesn’t change anything for him and that he still has to earn the respect of his teammates.

“No, I’m just trying to do whatever I can to earn that role every day. Put the work in, put the time in and earn the respect from my teammates – I think that’s what’s most vital and most important, more than a paycheck or more than a position that other people say you’re in. I just try to focus on that and continue to get better.”

During his time off, Willis said he put in a lot of mental reps to help prepare him as a starter and lead the offense.

“I mean, just more than anything, it’s mental reps and focusing on, okay, if I was in this position like I’m throwing with the guys up there, I’m like, okay, this position and they like bring cloud or something, I could try to stop them with the ball and make a different type of throw. Just understanding that when you’re working, you’re working for a reason and not just out there throwing the ball around. Obviously, that would be a little pointless. It’s never as easy as it is out there.”

Patriots

There have been discussions about WR Mack Hollins possibly moving to tight end this season, and the veteran has no issues with playing any role as long as it translates to winning games.

“I’m just a ballplayer. I just want to win games. If you put me in the backfield, I’ll run the ball if that’s what it’s going to be,” Hollins said, via Mass Live. “I think people say I’m like a hybrid tight end because I put my hands on D-Ends and they don’t move as well. I got muscles and I can block.”

“It doesn’t matter (where I play),” Hollins added. “If it helps us win the game, that’s all I care about.”