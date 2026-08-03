Colts Tried Out Three Defensive Backs, One Receiver

The Indianapolis Colts hosted DBs Ricardo Hallman, Zech McPhearson and Mekhi Rodgers, along with WR Jakobie Keeney-James for tryouts, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

It’s worth noting the Colts signed Rodgers following the tryout.

Rodgers was a no-star recruit and unranked as a prospect in the 2022 recruiting class out of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Division III Hobart College in Geneva, New York.

Rodgers then transferred to Saint Francis for the 2024 season and then to James Madison for his final year of eligibility in 2025.

In his one year at James Madison, Rodgers appeared in 13 games and recorded eight total tackles and one pass defended.