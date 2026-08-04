Jaguars Place OL Trystan Colon On Retired List

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have placed OL Trystan Colon on the Reserve/Retired List.

Colon, 28, signed with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Missouri in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived during the final roster cuts and added to the Ravens’ practice squad the next day.

He was later promoted to the active roster and Baltimore placed an exclusive-rights free agent tender on him in 2021. The Ravens declined to tender Colon as a restricted free agent in 2023, and the Jets signed him to a one-year contract in March. He was waived before the season before being claimed by Arizona.

Colon signed a one-year extension with Arizona for the 2024 season and then signed a one-year deal with the Lions last year. He caught on with Jacksonville on a one-year, $1.2 million contract this offseason.

In his career, Colon appeared in 63 games and made 19 starts on the offensive line with the Ravens, Cardinals and Lions.