Commanders Sign CB Fabian Moreau, Place CB Ahkello Witherspoon On Retired List

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed CB Fabian Moreau to a contract.

In correspondence, the Commanders placed CB Ahkello Witherspoon on the Reserve/Retired List.

Moreau, 31, is a former third-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.33 million contract that included an $825,392 signing bonus.

Moreau was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. He then signed a one-year deal with the Texans but was cut coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed him to their practice squad, and he later caught on with the Broncos in 2023. He joined the Vikings in July and was added to their practice squad coming out of the preseason.

From there, Moreau signed with the 49ers in camp last season but was among the final roster cuts before joining the Vikings.

In 2025, Moreau appeared in 11 games for the Vikings and recorded 17 total tackles and two passes defended.

Witherspoon, 31, is a former third-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.88 million contract that included a $973,572 signing bonus.

The Seahawks signed Witherspoon to a one-year contract worth $4 million in 2021. However, Seattle traded Witherspoon to the Steelers coming out of camp. He re-signed to a two-year deal in Pittsburgh in 2023.

The Steelers elected to cut Witherspoon back in May of 2023, and he signed on with the Rams. Los Angeles re-signed him to a one-year deal for 2024 and brought him back on another one-year deal in 2025. Witherspoon then signed with Washington earlier this offseason.

In 2025, Witherspoon appeared in six games for the Rams and recorded eight tackles, two pass defenses and an interception.