Seahawks Hosted Four Players For Tryouts

Per the wire, the Seahawks tried out DT Evan Anderson, OLB Andre Carter, DE Malachi Cooper, and DE Garrett Nelson on Monday.

Carter, 25, was a third-team All-American in 2021. He signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Army following the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the team as a rookie.

However, he was cut coming out of the preseason in his second season and re-signed to the practice squad. The Raiders later signed Carter away to their active roster.

Las Vegas waived Carter coming out of the preseason in 2025, and he later caught on with the Lions’ practice squad. The Dolphins signed him away to their active roster for a stint.

For his career, Carter has appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and Raiders and recorded three tackles and 0.5 sacks.