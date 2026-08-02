NFC Notes: Braden Fiske, Leonard Williams, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals EDGE BJ Ojulari appeared in eight games last season after recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in 2024. Ojulari said he has a lot of motivation going into 2026 and is confident he can achieve double-digit sacks for the first time in his career.

“My motivation level is very high,” Ojulari said, via Kyle Odegard. “I believe I can be a double-digit sack guy. Now for me, it’s go showcase it. We had a lot of guys drafted in our edge class that are doing some great things, and I want to be another one of those guys. I believe in my ability.”

Rams

Rams DE Braden Fiske enters training camp healthy after dealing with a knee injury at this time last year. Fiske said he’s feeling great going into camp and hopes to continue his positive momentum.

“That’s the number one thing,” Fiske said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s site. “I’ve talked to people about it, last year, showing up to training camp and not feeling like I wanted to feel, but this year, like I said, I got to do the offseason the way I wanted to. I feel great, and yeah, I’m just ready to be healthy. I feel great right now, so let’s kind of keep that trend going and we’ll work from there.”

Fiske finished with three sacks last season and four tackles for loss, which was a dip in both categories from his rookie season. Fiske said he did a “deep-dive” on things he could’ve done differently.

“Obviously last year wasn’t my best statistical year, so I had to really go back and do a deep-dive,” Fiske said. “I battled some injuries, (but) that was part of the game. That’s not an excuse. But I feel great going into the season.”

Fiske was sad to see EDGE Jared Verse get traded to the Browns, but is excited to play alongside Myles Garrett.

“I think you can be happy and sad at the same time for things,” Fiske said. “Obviously I lose a brother, somebody I was super close to, played together in college, drafted together, it was a fairy tale type of story, and I think we were a little naive to think that that could have lasted forever, right? I mean, the NFL is a business, things happen, and then you can also be happy on the side of, man, it’s not every day you get to play next to a Hall-of-Famer, so I think that opportunity is unbelievable in itself. I’m excited to get to work with Myles, got to talk with him some at OTAs, get a little work in, so I’m excited to get this thing going.”

Seahawks

Seahawks’ veteran DT Leonard Williams is entering the final year of his contract. Williams said there have been “a few conversations” about an extension, but nothing is close to being finalized.

“There’s been a few conversations, but nothing set in stone,” Williams said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.

As for the possibility of becoming a free agent after the season, Williams said he’s not looking that far into the future and is focused on the season ahead.

“I try not to think about it, honestly,” Williams said. “I’ve always been that type of guy. I’ve obviously had a lot of contracts at this point in my career, and I’ve always noticed players that really focus on their contract end up not playing well, they end up having their head in the wrong place, and I’ve noticed that when I focus on just being where I’m at, focusing on my team and how I can get better individually, things always tend to work themselves out.”

As for being voted as the best defensive tackle in the NFL by executives, scouts and coaches, Williams said he appreciated the recognition from his peers.

“That was amazing,” Williams said. “I think it’s awesome to get that recognition, especially later in my career. I feel like I’ve always trusted and had confidence in the type of player I am. I think having [attention on the] season and our team from going to the Super Bowl has kind of shed more light on individuals as well. It’s an honor to be able to get that recognition from my peers especially. It’s not a fan voting. It’s something that’s from league executives and coaches and things like that, which means a lot more. But I’m definitely not letting it get to my head or anything like that. I’m out here competing. There’s a bunch of young guys still trying to take my spot, and the offense is doing a good job challenging us and making me better.”