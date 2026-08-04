BREAKING: Falcons Signing Bijan Robinson To Three-Year, $66.75M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Falcons and RB Bijan Robinson have agreed on a three-year, $66.75 million extension, resetting the running back market and moving it forward for the first time in years.

Schefter adds the deal has a maximum value of $75 million, which comes out to a potential $25 million per year. Of that sum, $51 million is guaranteed and Robinson is set to earn $37 million up front in the first year of the deal.

This deal also paves the way for Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs and Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, as all three backs had been waiting to see how the market would develop.

Robinson, 24, was a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Falcons out of Texas. He signed a four-year, $21,958,544 rookie deal through 2026 with a fifth-year option for 2027. He’s scheduled to make a base salary of $1,145,000 in 2026.

The Falcons exercised Robinson’s fifth-year option worth $11.323 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Robinson appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and rushed 287 times for 1,478 yards (5.1 YPC). He also caught 79 passes for 820 yards with 11 total touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Falcons and Robinson as the news is available.