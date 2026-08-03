AFC Notes: Jadeveon Clowney, Daniel Jones, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Daniel Jones is feeling good and is back to full health as training camp gets underway, with HC Shane Steichen telling reporters that Jones will be a full participant.

“I feel good. Really good,” Jones said. “Excited to get going. We report tomorrow (Monday), first practice Wednesday, so good to go. I’m excited to get rolling.”

“He looks great. He’s attacked the rehab process, as good as it gets,” Steichen added. “He’ll be a full participant.”

Jaguars

Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile spoke in-depth about the versatility that DE Travon Walker brings to the team’s defense, given that he can fit into multiple schemes without the need to be subbed out of the game.

“He’s a special guy for us. He’s an important guy for us because he enables us to do a bunch of different things without subbing different personnel groupings on the field,” Campanile explained, via JagsWire.com. “So we can be a lot of things, play a lot of different fronts because of Travon. And that’s something that’s helped us in the run game. And really, at the end of the day, if you stop the run on early downs, you have an opportunity to rush the passer. And what you’re hoping for is to get him behind the sticks and not be playing 50-50 ball. He’s one of those guys that enables us to pin your ears back a little bit more, because you’re not playing as much 50-50 ball on second and long and third down.”

“He’s the type of guy you wanna coach,” Campanile continued. “He’s just — that’s the way he is. Whatever it is, I don’t think contract, none of that stuff matters to him. He’s just a driven guy, and he’s a guy that wants you to be honest with him. And I think that the most important part of improvement is honesty. And he welcomes that. Some guys shy away from that, or catch feelings. He’s not one of those guys. He’s a total pro. He wants the truth all the time, and we’re giving it to him. He’s just an overall great guy on the field. He’s a brother; he treats everybody the same. He jokes, he plays, he’s serious. He knows when to turn it on, when to turn it off, turn it on, turn it off. And when we step on the field, he has that mindset that he is the best in the world. And so for me, having a guy that I can rely on like that is huge. And then off the field, having a guy that I can depend on, it’s just amazing to have in the locker room. He’s just a great locker room guy.”

Texans

After being traded from Houston to Seattle several seasons ago, journeyman DE Jadeveon Clowney is returning to the team that originally drafted him first overall and is hopeful he can contribute to a stellar cast of defenders on a quest to win a Super Bowl.

Clowney noted that the decision to rejoin the Texans wasn’t financial and was about his family.

“I felt like they got a good team and I can help contribute. It was a really easy decision,” Clowney told the Houston Chronicle. “It wasn’t about the money.”

“I’ve grown up and learned the game a lot more since leaving,” Clowney added. “I feel like I can help the younger guys. I’ve learned how to lead and what it takes to get to a Super Bowl. I feel like I can help this team. I just know this team is good enough to go, and I can help. We’ve got to get to work and stay locked in.”

Titans

Titans OT JC Latham has been slowed by a hip injury and a pectoral issue that have limited his lower-body work, yet he has no excuses heading into his third season as a pro and is ready to make an impact regardless of health.

“There’s no sympathy in it, no excuses,” Latham said, via the team website. “There’s none of that going on. I am here playing right tackle now. Our No.1 rule is protecting the team. So, are you helping the team or hurting the team? I am showing up every day doing my best for the team so we can have success.”

“JC’s worked his tail off, man,” HC Robert Saleh said of Latham. “I know he had a little setback at the end of OTAs. With the (pectoral), but give him credit, he stayed here the entire summer he’s worked relentlessly to get back in, to get that thing back to the strength he’s needed, he’s at a really, really good weight to allow him to have footspeed. The man doesn’t have a weight problem, he holds it really well, he’s got a lot of lean muscle mass, he looks really, really good. But he understands that he doesn’t need to be as big. The bigger you are, the less foot speed, and he’s attacked the heck out of it and I’m really excited for it, for the season he’s going to have.” “You hear the phrase a lot: The game is 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical,” Latham added. “I think it holds a lot of truth to it, being able to process the game at a high level, see the whole picture and execute it. This is year 3 for me. The thing that we say in the o-line room is there’s no sympathy given. (This year) is extremely important.”