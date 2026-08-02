AFC Notes: Will Levis, Patrick Mekari, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen when asked about RG Patrick Mekari being held out of team so far: “Patrick, we’re trying to be smart. He’s a pro’s pro. He’s not going to miss a beat in terms of knowing what he has to do. Love to get him more (snaps), but it’s the right thing to do, and I’m not worried about him.” (O’Halloran)

Texans

Texans Nick Caley on first-round C Keylan Rutledge: “He’s tough and he’s smart and he’s his own toughest critic. He’s locked in, pushing himself, continuing to grow, it’s about continuous improvement. He’s all business, all ball. I’m glad he’s here.” ( OCon first-round C: “He’s tough and he’s smart and he’s his own toughest critic. He’s locked in, pushing himself, continuing to grow, it’s about continuous improvement. He’s all business, all ball. I’m glad he’s here.” ( Wilson

Titans

Titans QB Will Levis is confident that he should be a starter in the NFL at this point in time and plans on proving it in the preseason by showing off how much he has grown as a player heading into his fourth season.

“There are not 32 quarterbacks in this league better than me,” Levis said, via Pro Football Talk. “I know that for sure.”

“I have more confidence than I’ve ever had,” Levis added. “I know from the tape I’ve put on already that I’m a dang good quarterback in this league, even better than I ever have been. This is really Year Four, I’m a true vet at this point. I’ve definitely grown a lot. I feel like I was a kid when I got here, now I’m a man.”