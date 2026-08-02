Jaguars Signed LB Jared Bartlett, Cut WR Ben Patterson

Per the wire, the Jaguars signed LB Jared Bartlett on Sunday and cut WR Ben Patterson in a corresponding move.

Bartlett began his college career at West Virginia, playing four seasons for the Mountaineers before transferring to Cincinnati in 2024.

He went undrafted and initially signed with the Jets but was let go and is getting another shot in training camp with the Packers.

During his six-year college career, Bartlett appeared in 61 games and recorded 204 tackles, 21.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.