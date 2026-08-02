Vikings Signed UDFA CB Jarod Washington

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed undrafted rookie CB Jarod Washington to the roster.

The #Vikings have signed CB Jarod Washington and waived/non-football illness RB Kejon Owens. pic.twitter.com/AecT4ZzgeJ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 2, 2026

In a corresponding move, Minnesota waived RB Kejon Owens with a non-football illness.

Washington, 6-2 and 188 pounds, started his career at Benedict College before transferring to South Carolina State for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Washington appeared in 12 games and had 33 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 22 pass deflections.